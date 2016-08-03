Nation Plagued by Power Shortages Suddenly Has Too Much Electricity

It’s good the government is biting the bullet and ending contracts that keep the nation in a circular problem; pay whether we use the electricity or we don’t. After auditing where and how the electricity is being used. The government should at least convert over government facilities to electric power to minimize the waste and encourage as many people to use electric options rather then gas or oil based ones. (Especially considering the problems buying gas from abroad, due to the mismanagement or bad contracts, or some such nonsense)Pakistan should try to get investors (and possibly funding through global climate change initiatives) to pivot to a smart grid and pumped hydro. We need dams for water storage and electricity generation, but they can also be built a two stage dams as giant batteries, decreasing the need for massive polluting power plants.The economics for this pivot can be made very easy if China allows us to sell our excess electricity to their regions of Southern Xinjiang and western Tibet (and they can sell their excess electricity to us when we are in need and they have excess).Their economy is still growing and we have excess electricity, it can be seen as almost an export that will help recoup our investments in electricity generation and use the natural geography of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir for the benefit of all involved. Solving this debt issue will speed up CPEC projects, such as electric railways through out the country, and the many more dams we need, so it’s win win for both Pakistan and China.A smart grid through out the nation and all the way to China, would allow delivery of just the right amount of electricity to where it is needed, but also allow electricity to be sent back from users (such as those with solar panels or giant batteries) to the grid. The US plans to do this over the next 15-20 years, and if we are going to build up the grid it should be a forward thinking plan like this with a market built in to take our excess production.This will also accelerate the demand for lithium ion batteries and bring investors, which can set up local battery production plants, especially considering the huge reserves of lithium next door in Afghanistan. It would also free us from the need to buy as much oil and gas from the Persian gulf nations, and motivate us into an industrial modernization. The experience will give our local companies some expertise and manufacturing capability to export the products (such as batteries) and services (building and maintaining smart grids of all sizes) they develop to sell to other developing nations at a competitive price.The smart grid in the North, especially with pumped hydro will help the people in those cities develop their own businesses which will attract tourism and can help the military use electric options, minimizing the need to haul oil and gas supplies during winter months during heightened tensions, minimizing loss of life.Solar panel owners selling their electricity back to the Smart grid could be part of other initiatives of recycling (compositing gardens, and selling recyclable waste) to help people maintain a minimum income, and not send that money overseas or spend it on IPPs. It would circulate in the economy speeding up recovery and employing lots of people, and funding local services (especially waste management, keeping streets and drainage canal as clean, decreasing the cost of rehabilitation after floods)This is the time Recycling programs should be invested in