There is economical turmoil EVERYWHERE around the globe. No country is immune to it.. Esp not one who has taken BILLIONS of loans!



Closing the streets, asking people to skip work and join a march is DEFINITELY not the need of the moment!



You tell me..how is this helping my nation?



Has he lodged any cases? Has he asked for recount of votes (yes that is all this is about, him not having a place at the table).



Was he competent in any of his old positions that people follow this fool? Or is the beard enough?



This piece of selfish creature, has caused Pakistan to come in NEGATIVE highlights...When we are trying to promote peace! This selfish idiot is crying coz he didnt get elected?



I mean when he was in govt, our govt wasnt any better! So he is the least to complain! And that too joining hands with POWER GREEDY people (not to mention those with corruption cases and "who forgive each other every other term" AFTER looting Pakistan and being caught), who dont care about Pakistan and are only interested in getting back their "power"?



