State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said the government is carrying out a feasibility study for generating electricity from sea waves.



He disclosed it while responding to a query placed by treasury bench lawmaker Didarul Alam of Chittagong 4 constituency in parliament.



Power generation from sea waves is cost-effective and commercially viable, the state minister said

