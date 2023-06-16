Nasrul: Bangladesh will produce 60,000MW of electricity by 2041​

Government implementing immediate to long-term plans to improve power situation, Nasrul Hamid tells parliamentRepresentational ImageBSSPublished: June 15, 2023 10:57 AM | Last updated: June 15, 2023 1:08 PMState Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday said that programs are underway to generate 40,000 megawatts of electricity by 2030 and 60,000 megawatts by 2041."Programs are being implemented through intensive supervision to increase power generation to 40,000 megawatts by 2030 and 60,000 megawatts by 2041 under the power generation master plan," he said.The minister said this while responding to a query made by Jatiya Party lawmaker Syed Abu Hossen from Dhaka-4 at the question-answer session which was tabled at the Jatiya Sangsad with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.At present, the country's total power generation capacity is 27,361 megawatts, including captive and renewable energy sources,Nasrul said, adding: "A maximum of 15,648 megawatts of electricity was generated on April 19 but the country's power generation capacity was 4,942 megawatts or real production was around 3,268 megawatts when the present government assumed power in 2008."To develop the power situation, he said the government has taken immediate, short, medium and long-term planning, which plans are being implemented through intensive supervision.The government has even taken a good number of initiatives, including accepting the power sector as the most prioritized sector, formulating immediate, short, medium and long-term planning for power generation, enactment of the Electricity Act 2018, enactment of the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provisions) Amendment Act, 2018, fuel diversification for power generation, ensuring primary fuel for power generation, ensuring necessary finance for power sector under the ADP and timely implementation of the power projects through intensive supervision, he added.