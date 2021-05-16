What's new

NASR reached Karachi port carrying critical healthcare equipment gifted by Kingdom of Bahrain

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,813
3
4,957
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1393874234473160705


Critical healthcare equipment/ supplies to cater for Covid-19 3rd wave reached Karachi. A special Pakistan Navy Ship NASR has transported the medical supplies from Kingdom of Bahrain. The supplies will facilitate in improving medical infrastructure and response towards COVID-19 emergencies. Pakistan Navy has always remained at forefront to contribute towards nation building and extend assistance to the Govt during natural calamities. The medical supplies assistance has been gifted to Pakistan by Kingdom of Bahrain. This act of generosity by people of Bahrain in these testing times will always be remembered and will further strengthen brotherly relations between the two Muslim countries. Mr Yaser Isa Ajlan Isa Al Heddi, Consul General Kingdom of Bahrain, Maj Gen Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Commander Karachi Logistic Area and senior Army and Navy officers were present at Karachi Port to receive the shipment.










http://instagr.am/p/CO71lE4hNv5/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom