Nasr E70.. The first Egyptian electric car

The Egyptian government has finally unveiled the electric car “Nasr E70”, which will be manufactured within the factories of the Nasr Automobile Company. This car will be designed and produced in cooperation with a Chinese car company, and the production capacity of this car will reach about 25 thousand cars annually.The Egyptian government will also expand in the coming period to export this car to some African countries.The price of the Nasr E70 car will start from about 290 thousand pounds, or up to 18 thousand dollars, and the Egyptian government plans to support the buyers of this car during the first production stages with about 50 thousand pounds.Studies conducted by the Egyptian government on the Nasr E70 confirm that using this car for a distance of about 300,000 km can save the buyer of this car about 200,000 pounds compared to using traditional cars that use 92 gasoline.As for charging this car, its battery can be charged in a period of 30-40 minutes and this allows it to travel more than 400 km and also at a top speed of 150 km per hour.The proportion of the local component in this car currently reaches 52 percent, then rises to more than 85 percent in light of Egypt's tendency to produce cars that use clean energy.