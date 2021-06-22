Nasla tower ke makeen shahdeed pareshani ke shikar | Naya Din | SAMAA TV

What's new

If you guys watched Kamran khan show yesterday, He was FURIOUS on Supreme Court.

He was saying that many buildings were regularized in islamabad and Lahore...Why not same option for Karachi? He even referred to Saqib nisar's decision in similar case to find out a mutually agreed outcome.

In his program, The ex chairman of builder association was saying that it is LEASED - How can you order to demolish it? If this starts to happen - many buildings will be mowed down. A crisis will emerge. So, tell us what is THE LEGAL AUTHENTIC DOC when it comes to property?

--------

In my opinion - NASLA TOWER should not be demolished UNLESS real CULPRITS are caught.....It is not people fault that they purchased a property after certain formalities only to find out they were illegal.

This building also does not exist on some NULLAH - proving to be barrier in safeguarding Karachi from rain destruction. No need/reason to go RETARD on it.

Catch the Manzoor KAKA - the frontman of Zardari. Punish them and then ISSUE ORDERS.....Otherwise People will FIGHT for their homes.

These guys are forcing people of Karachi to hate Pakistan

There is no other way to explain this
 
The problem is, if we don’t demolish it, it will promote illegal occupation of properties. The builders mafia knows that they can occupy any illegal land and build apartments on it and then the Supreme Court will be forced to come to mutual agreement so that the residents are not becoming homeless

in my opinion the builders should be caught and made an example and the homeless people should be offered alternative accommodation at agreed price. We need to discourage illegal occupation by taking concrete steps
 
i am all for demolishing that tower but before demolishing arrest and hang the babus who gave permission minister involved in this corruption but that will open a Pandora box and fauji builder will also be targeted and that would be anti national so maslihat keh taihad corruption jarri rukho!

ohh and ppp is also support nasla tower now what a game!

gorakh dhanda!!!
 
