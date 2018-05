Announcing his decision, Khosa regretted that by retracting his name, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had turned him into "a controversial figure in the media."

"Imran Khan had called me 10 days ago and had said that he would like to propose my name for caretaker chief minister," Khosa told DawnNewsTV today.

Khosa said that during their telephonic conversation, Khan had appreciated him as a reliable and trustworthy person.



"Today, the same PTI is levelling allegations against me," Khosa said, before adding that he "does not want to get involved in such matters."