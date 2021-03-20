What's new

Nasef (LCCM)Low Cost Cruise missile

Philip the Arab

1615325173467.png



Nasef is a low cost cruise missile in development carrying a 50kg pre fragmented warhead and with a short-medium flight range.

Nasef will be a GLCM as well as an ALCM.

20210309_162702.jpg



What do you think of this? I like this idea and it is similar to the Israeli Delilah but smaller and with less range. This could also likely be integrated on FAC, and Corvettes and allow for land strike capabilities that as of now are uncommon. I imagine you could launch at least 10 from a corvette sized ship from canisters.
 
