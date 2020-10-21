What's new

NASCIB urges govt to form $153 Million fund for MSMEs

They recommended forming a special Tk1300cr fund— Tk800 crore from BSCIC and Tk500 crore from SME Foundation


1603296006040.png

Such a fund can help grassroot-level entrepreneurs recover from economic setbacks caused by the pandemic


Leaders of the National Association of Small Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB) have urged the government to provide loans for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) hardest-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic through the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC).

They recommended forming a special Tk1300cr fund— Tk800 crore from BSCIC, and Tk500 crore from SME Foundation, said a media statement.

Such a fund can help grassroots-level entrepreneurs recover from economic setbacks caused by the pandemic, reviving the country's economy, they said.


The country's MSME leaders put forth this demand during a dialogue titled, "Dialogue on Impact of Covid-19 on Small and Cottage Industries and Implementation of SME Policy-2019" held at the Industries Ministry in the capital on Wednesday.


National Association of Small Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB) and Action Aid Bangladesh jointly organised the event where Salahuddin Mahmood, additional secretary to the Industries Ministry was present as chief guest.


Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon, president of NASCIB presided over the event. Md Salim Ullah, senior assistant secretary to the Industries Ministry and Md Hatem Ali, deputy manager, Action Aid separately presented two essays on the topic.

Md Shafiqul Islam, managing director of SME Foundation; Alamgir Hossain, director of BSCIC; Nishchinta Kumer Podder, director of National Productivity Organisation; and Asgar Ali Sabri, director, Action Aid, were present among others at the event.

Taking part in the open discussion, MSME representatives said the grassroots-level MSMEs had taken the biggest blows due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many had lost operating profits with a decline in sales during the pandemic.

Owing to their reduced networks with banks and other financial institutions, these entrepreneurs were still deprived of the government-announced stimulus package, they said.

During the meeting, sector leaders urged the government to take steps to ensure easy-term loans for MSMEs.

They also suggested that relevant authorities form a central monitoring committee with key stakeholders to revive the post-Covid economy through the implementation of the national SME Policy-2019.

Business representatives said MSMEs are the forerunner of the progress of the country's economy. Though this sector has contributed 25% to Bangladesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), entrepreneurs in this sector are not getting prioritized for government loans from the announced Covid incentive packages.

A lion's share of Tk20,000 crore earmarked for MSMEs in the stimulus package still remains unused. Special attention is needed here for proper disbursement of this fund, so that impacted MSMEs can revive businesses, they said.

In his remarks, Salahuddin Mahmood said MSME entrepreneurs are key drivers of the national economy that have been severely affected by the pandemic.

He also said that the government is working on ensuring funding for these entrepreneurs.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had announced a stimulus package of over Tk1.3 lakh crore for domestic businesses to enable their recovery from the onslaught of the pandemic.




Source
 
IFC survey finds less than 1.0pc Bangladeshi MSMEs get stimulus funds
BB governor focuses on bridging gap
FE REPORT | Published: October 21, 2020 09:34:20 | Updated: October 21, 2020 13:24:20


Participants of a virtual 'Business Pulse Survey' report launching ceremony held on Tuesday
Participants of a virtual 'Business Pulse Survey' report launching ceremony held on Tuesday

Only 0.4 per cent of the country's micro, small and medium enterprises (Msmes) received financing from banks and financial institutions under the government's packages to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic-induced loss in their business.
It happened so, as the Msmes were not well informed about the bailout facilities, according to the findings of a survey report, conducted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), revealed on Tuesday.
The survey also found that some 24 per cent of the Msmes did not receive any financing under the existing packages, and 74 per cent did not know anything about these.

However, in a separate segment, respondents in the survey said 61 per cent of the Msmes were not aware of the government support for the pandemic recovery.
About 14 per cent said they 'applied but did not receive' any support, 10 per cent said it was 'too difficult to apply' for support. Besides, five per cent was not qualified, and 10 per cent had other reasons.
The survey - 'Business Pulse Survey: Impact of Covid-19 on Msmes in Bangladesh' - was carried out in the country between June and August 2020.
The IFC and the World Bank (WB) conducted it in partnership with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

More:
[/URL]
 
