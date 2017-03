The proposal would create a dipole field –a pair of equal and oppositely charged magnets – between Mars and the sun, at a point known as Mars L1. This would put Mars inside a ‘magnetotail,’ protecting it from solar wind. Thenm Mars’ atmosphere would begin to rebuild

Eventually, the temperature will rise to a point that allows the CO2 cover atop the polar cap to sublimate, returning to the atmosphere and enhancing the greenhouse effect. Subsequently, this would free the water underneath

About 90 percent of its atmosphere has been stripped away by solar wind, Green explained. The Maven space probe has revealed that the atmosphere is losing about 1.3 kilograms per second ‘important oxygen’

The workshop held at the NASA headquarters in Washington DC aims to identify goals that could potentially be implemented before 2050. One such idea is a plan to induce a climate that could support human exploration of Mars. A still from the film The Martian is pictured

The solar system is ours, let’s take it,’ Green said. ‘And that of course includes Mars. And for humans to be able to explore Mars, together with us doing science, we need a better environment’

HOW THE PLAN WOULD WORK

The model shows that a strong enough magnetic field could allow Mars to rebuild its atmosphere, soon reaching an 'Earth comparable field'