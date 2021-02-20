What's new

NASA's Ingenuity Survives Night on Mars

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity has survived its first Martian night alone as 1st test flight looms.

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity has survived its first frigid night alone on the Red Planet.
Despite the fact that these extreme temperatures could freeze and crack the craft's onboard batteries or other electrical components, the 4-lbs. (1.8-kilograms) helicopter survived its first chilly night, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory announced.

Unknown.width-1320.jpg
 
