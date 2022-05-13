NASA: Scientists Grow Plants in Lunar Soil

Scientists Grow Plants in Lunar Soil NASA-funded study breaks new ground in plant research.

Rob Ferl, left, and Anna-Lisa Paul looking at the plates filled part with lunar soil and part with control soils, now under LED growing lights. At the time, the scientists did not know if the seeds would even germinate in lunar soil.

Placing a plant grown during the experiment in a vial for eventual genetic analysis.