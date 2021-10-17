NASA launches robotic archaeologist Lucy on ambitious mission to Trojan asteroids

Beast said: Those projects are decade ago plan. NASA will enter a period of stagnation as fund will slowly dried up. US can't print money forever. It's either cutting down the military or NASA fund. US can't have the whole pie. Click to expand...

SpaceX just saved NASA $500 million with one rocket How rocket billionaires enable more public science.

They've been saying that about printing money since the 1960's.No, actually it will be cheaper with SpaceX. They won't have to pay $100's of millions in rocket fees. This saved money can be used for the probes.For example look at this.If anything SpaceX will be the one to watch not NASA or China. If the Starship succeeds they will basically have unlimited private capital knocking on their door with spacecraft they can build in a week.