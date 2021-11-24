What's new

NASA launches its first ever 'planetary defense' mission as DART spacecraft is sent on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to deliberately crash into an asteroid

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,773
27
19,463
Country
United States
Location
United States
Liftoff! NASA launches its first ever 'planetary defense' mission as DART spacecraft is sent on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to deliberately crash into an asteroid at 15,000 mph

www.dailymail.co.uk

NASA launches spacecraft to test asteroid defense concept

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), a box-shaped space probe, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California this morning.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

NASA's first ever 'planetary defence' mission to deflect an asteroid 6.8 million miles from Earth has launched this morning.

The US space agency tweeted the news, writing: 'And… liftoff! The #DARTMission is now on a nearly one-year journey to crash into a distant asteroid as the world's first planetary defense test mission.'

Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), a box-shaped space probe, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 06:21 GMT on Wednesday (22:21 PST Tuesday) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, about 150 miles (240km) north-west of Los Angeles.

The $325m (£240m) DART mission will take 10 months to complete its almost seven million-mile journey into deep space, where it will then smash into the small asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits a larger asteroid called Didymos, at 15,000mph (24,100km/h) in September 2022.

When the 1,210lb space probe hits Dimorphos, the plan is for it to change the speed of the 'moonlet' by a fraction of a per cent, echoing the plot for the Bruce Willis movie 'Armageddon'.

Although the 525ft-wide space rock doesn't pose a danger to Earth, NASA wants to measure the asteroid's altered orbit caused by the collision.

This demonstration of 'planetary defence' will inform future missions that could one day save Earth from a deadly asteroid impact.

'This isn't going to destroy the asteroid. It's just going to give it a small nudge,' said mission official Nancy Chabot of Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, which is managing the project.

Dimorphos completes an orbit around Didymos every 11 hours and 55 minutes 'just like clockwork', she added.

The pair are no danger to Earth but offer scientists a way to measure the effectiveness of the collision.

DART's goal is a crash that will slow Dimorphos down and cause it to fall closer toward the bigger asteroid, shaving 10 minutes off its orbit.

The change in the orbital period will be measured by telescopes on Earth. The minimum change for the mission to be considered a success is 73 seconds.

The DART technique could prove useful for altering the course of an asteroid years or decades before it bears down on Earth with the potential for catastrophe.

A small nudge 'would add up to a big change in its future position, and then the asteroid and the Earth wouldn't be on a collision course,' NASA said.

Scientists constantly search for asteroids and plot their courses to determine whether they could hit the planet.

'Although there isn't a currently known asteroid that's on an impact course with the Earth, we do know that there is a large population of near-Earth asteroids out there,' said Lindley Johnson, NASA's Planetary Defense Officer.

'The key to planetary defence is finding them well before they are an impact threat.

'We don't want to be in a situation where an asteroid is headed towards Earth and then have to test this capability.'

The target asteroid, Dimorphos, which means 'two forms' in Greek, is about 525ft in diameter and orbits around Didymos ('twin' in Greek).
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,773
27
19,463
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.space.com

NASA's asteroid-deflecting test mission is just 1 month away from impact

No, this isn't a sci-fi film.
www.space.com www.space.com

NASA's asteroid-deflecting test mission is just 1 month away from impact​


We're just one month out from impact — impact of NASA's DART spacecraft into an asteroid, that is.

Managed by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Maryland for NASA, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission is the first-ever planetary defense test. On Sept. 26 at 7:14 p.m. EDT (2314 GMT), the DART spacecraft will crash into the asteroid Dimorphos at approximately 15,000 mph (24,000 kph) in an attempt to alter the celestial body's trajectory around a larger asteroid called Didymos.

Although Dimorphos is not on a collision course with Earth, the mission is a test to see if "kinetic impact technology" would work to deflect any potential Earth-bound asteroids.

The mission launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Nov. 24, 2021. Since then, DART has traveled roughly 6.8 million miles (11 million kilometers) to the binary asteroid system Didymos. Didymos is the larger asteroid at 2,500 feet (780 meters) in diameter, while Dimorphos is the smaller "moonlet" asteroid at 525 feet (160 m) in diameter. For comparison, the asteroid that powerfully exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia, in 2013 was 60 feet (18 m) in diameter.



The choice of targeting a binary system was intentional. Because the two asteroids revolve around one another — and they both can be observed by Earth-based telescopes — we'll quickly be able to see if the DART spacecraft's impact shifted Dimorphos' orbit.


Members of the public will be able to view live coverage of the impact on NASA TV, NASA's website, and NASA social media pages beginning at 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT) on Sept. 26.


However, don't expect to see live video of the impact itself. Although DART is equipped with the Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical Navigation (DRACO) camera, that instrument is used to autonomously navigate the spacecraft to Dimorphos, as well as photograph the asteroid's surface as DART approaches. But the impact will cut off the camera's data feed when it destroys the spacecraft.

However, the mission does include the Italian Space Agency's Light Italian CubeSat for Imaging of Asteroids (LICIACube) tagging along for the ride. Before impact, DART will jettison LICIACube, which will more slowly fly by Dimorphos to photograph the impact and its, well, impact on the Didymos binary system.


In about four years, however, the European Space Agency's Hera mission will rendezvous with Didymos and Dimorphos to study DART's impact in detail.


But that's still a long way down the road. For now, we'll just be bracing for next month's impact.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,532
-5
15,543
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Hamartia Antidote said:
Liftoff! NASA launches its first ever 'planetary defense' mission as DART spacecraft is sent on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to deliberately crash into an asteroid at 15,000 mph

www.dailymail.co.uk

NASA launches spacecraft to test asteroid defense concept

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), a box-shaped space probe, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California this morning.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

NASA's first ever 'planetary defence' mission to deflect an asteroid 6.8 million miles from Earth has launched this morning.

The US space agency tweeted the news, writing: 'And… liftoff! The #DARTMission is now on a nearly one-year journey to crash into a distant asteroid as the world's first planetary defense test mission.'

Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), a box-shaped space probe, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 06:21 GMT on Wednesday (22:21 PST Tuesday) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, about 150 miles (240km) north-west of Los Angeles.

The $325m (£240m) DART mission will take 10 months to complete its almost seven million-mile journey into deep space, where it will then smash into the small asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits a larger asteroid called Didymos, at 15,000mph (24,100km/h) in September 2022.

When the 1,210lb space probe hits Dimorphos, the plan is for it to change the speed of the 'moonlet' by a fraction of a per cent, echoing the plot for the Bruce Willis movie 'Armageddon'.

Although the 525ft-wide space rock doesn't pose a danger to Earth, NASA wants to measure the asteroid's altered orbit caused by the collision.

This demonstration of 'planetary defence' will inform future missions that could one day save Earth from a deadly asteroid impact.

'This isn't going to destroy the asteroid. It's just going to give it a small nudge,' said mission official Nancy Chabot of Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, which is managing the project.

Dimorphos completes an orbit around Didymos every 11 hours and 55 minutes 'just like clockwork', she added.

The pair are no danger to Earth but offer scientists a way to measure the effectiveness of the collision.

DART's goal is a crash that will slow Dimorphos down and cause it to fall closer toward the bigger asteroid, shaving 10 minutes off its orbit.

The change in the orbital period will be measured by telescopes on Earth. The minimum change for the mission to be considered a success is 73 seconds.

The DART technique could prove useful for altering the course of an asteroid years or decades before it bears down on Earth with the potential for catastrophe.

A small nudge 'would add up to a big change in its future position, and then the asteroid and the Earth wouldn't be on a collision course,' NASA said.

Scientists constantly search for asteroids and plot their courses to determine whether they could hit the planet.

'Although there isn't a currently known asteroid that's on an impact course with the Earth, we do know that there is a large population of near-Earth asteroids out there,' said Lindley Johnson, NASA's Planetary Defense Officer.

'The key to planetary defence is finding them well before they are an impact threat.

'We don't want to be in a situation where an asteroid is headed towards Earth and then have to test this capability.'

The target asteroid, Dimorphos, which means 'two forms' in Greek, is about 525ft in diameter and orbits around Didymos ('twin' in Greek).
Click to expand...
More like a practice to grab it and redirect it at a target on earth.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
[Nov 24th NASA] Spacecraft mission aimed at redirecting asteroid
Replies
0
Views
290
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China to conduct asteroid deflection test around 2025
Replies
0
Views
255
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
NASA launches robotic archaeologist Lucy on ambitious mission to Trojan asteroids
Replies
8
Views
535
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
NASA Quietly Had a Stellar Year
Replies
1
Views
381
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX launches Crew-4 mission for NASA, has now sent 26 astronauts to space in under two years
Replies
3
Views
307
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom