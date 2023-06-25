NASA-ISRO Deal: 2nd Indian In Space Likely In 2024 After Rakesh Sharma's Historic Sojourn On Soviet Spaceship As NASA-ISRO Deal is final, second Indian In Space will likely to be in 2024. As part of US-India deal, after Rakesh Sharma, ISS will host

Cut to 2023, and the US itself has signed a deal with India to send a manned spaceship sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station.The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have agreed to launch a joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024.This could be the precursor to ISRO’s Gaganyaan (meaning spaceship in Hindi) – the manned mission to space scheduled to happen by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.The first Indian ‘Cosmonaut’ is hopeful that 2024 will also see the Indian manned mission come to fruition. Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who entered the annals of Indian history, seemed confident that by next year another Indian would be in space.“Eighteen months is a reasonable time for getting a cosmonaut ready for the space odyssey. Even if the joint India-US mission happens first, it will be good for India’s manned mission as somebody will have experience,” Cosmonaut Wing Commander Sharma told the EurAsian Times.Cosmonauts and Astronauts are different names for people doing the same jobs, the only difference is that the former is trained by the Russian Space Agency, and the latter has been trained by NASA.Wing Commander Sharma had gone to space as part of the Soviet Interkosmos program in 1984. It will be the first time an Indian will go to the ISS.NASA will provide advanced training to ISRO astronauts to launch a joint mission to the ISS in 2024Finally after 40 years we will get to see second Indian astronaut in space after Rakesh Sharma's historic flight to Soviet Space Station. Would have loved this more if it had happen via Gaganyaan mission but alas.