What's new

NASA Head Worried China Will Steal America's God-Given Moon Water

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
7,412
-6
17,149
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Maggie Harrison
Fri, June 2, 2023 at 2:16 AM GMT+7·2 min read


Mine Mine Mine!​

NASA chief Bill Nelson has Moon water on the mind. Specifically, he's worried that China might get to that precious American — er, excuse us, internationally unclaimed — Moon water first.
"I think the United States will get [to the Moon] first," Nelson told the Spanish newspaper El País when pressed about the burgeoning US-China race to Earth's natural satellite. "What worries me more is that both they and we are going to land at the South Pole, where we think there is water."
"Water is important because it is composed of oxygen and hydrogen, and that's oxygen to breathe and hydrogen for rocket fuel," he added. "We want to preserve those potential reserves for the international community, and prevent China from coming in and saying that the water is theirs, as they have done with the Spratly Islands."

There's so very much to unpack here, not the least being that the US has historically also claimed various island nations as its own. But Moon water is kind of a different thing, no? Feels a bit more finders-keepers, especially considering that if the US gets its hands on that water first, it presumably won't be sharing with China, either.

Planting Flags​

To be fair, Nelson was speaking of the China-US Moon Water in the context of the Artemis Accords, an international, handshake-level peace and cooperation agreement between spacefaring nation-states. As of now, over twenty countries have signed the non-legally binding treaty – China not among them, even though it is planning to land astronauts on the Moon within this decade.
"These are common sense principles, such as peaceful uses of space, coming together to help each other in times of danger... It also rules out that someone could reach the Moon and claim territory and so prevent others from accessing it," Nelson told El País of the Accords. "And here I'm thinking of China and what it did in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. This territory was in international waters, and China came and claimed it for their own."
Look, the US-China relationship is complicated, and a space race between the nations is undeniably underway. But the reality is that if there's a remotely useful amount of water on the Moon, there's almost certainly enough there for everyone.
More on Bill Nelson: US Space Force Says It's "Under Threat" And in "Perpetual Competition" With China and Russia
www.yahoo.com

NASA Head Worried China Will Steal America's God-Given Moon Water

Mine Mine Mine Mine NASA chief Bill Nelson has Moon water on the mind — also, specifically, the idea that China might get to that precious American (er, excuse us, internationally unclaimed) Moon water first. "I think the United States will get [to the Moon] first," Nelson told the Spanish...
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
China Could Set Up ‘Moon Base’ By 2028; Lunar Station Likely To Be Powered By Nuclear Energy – Chief Designer
Replies
3
Views
298
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
beijingwalker
NASA head criticizes China's space agency for lack of transparency
Replies
5
Views
298
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
beijingwalker
China might be contemplating a 'takeover' of the Moon, Chinese astronauts busy learning how to destroy other countries' satellites,says NASA administr
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
NASA chief says China could claim the moon as its own territory if it beats the US to the lunar surface
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Baburfromsarmarkand
B
onebyone
China’s Moon Missions Shadow NASA Artemis’s Pace
Replies
0
Views
335
onebyone
onebyone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom