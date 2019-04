You are right,The five treaties and agreements of international space law cover "non-appropriation of outer space by any one country, arms control, the freedom of exploration, liability for damage caused by space objects, the safety and rescue of spacecraft and astronauts, the prevention of harmful interference with space activities and the environment, the notification and registration of space activities, scientific investigation and the exploitation of natural resources in outer space and the settlement of disputes." [23] The United Nations General Assembly adopted five declarations and legal principles which encourage exercising the international laws, as well as unified communication between countries.