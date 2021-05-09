What's new

NASA denounces China over 'irresponsible standards' after its rocket disintegrates over Indian Ocean

American space agency NASA on Sunday slammed China for failing to meet "responsible standards" regarding its space debris, hours after remnants of the country's largest and an out of control rocket disintegrated over the Indian Ocean near the Maldives.

The debris from China's Long March 5B rocket re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere at 10.24 a.m. Beijing time and fell into an open sea area at 72.47 degrees east longitude and 2.65 degrees north latitude, China's Manned Space Engineering Office said.

Reacting to China's space programme, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said: “It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris.” “Spacefaring nations must minimize the risks to people and property on Earth of re-entries of space objects and maximize transparency regarding those operations," he said in a statement.

"It is critical that China and all spacefaring nations and commercial entities act responsibly and transparently in space to ensure the safety, stability, security, and long-term sustainability of outer space activities,” said Mr. Nelson, former Florida senator and astronaut who was picked for the role in March.


"It is a great honor to lead @nasa, a can-do agency that accomplishes so much! I look forward to a robust future as we continue to explore the heavens," he said in a tweet on May 4.


NASA’s new administrator is big on tackling climate and diversifying the agency's workforce, but hedging on whether the U.S. can put astronauts on the moon by 2024.

The rocket launched the first module of China's new Tianhe space station into Earth's orbit on April 29. At around 100 feet tall and weighing about 22 metric tonnes, the rocket stage is one of the largest objects to ever re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere on an uncontrolled trajectory.

Its re-entry prompted international concern about where it might land. Scientists said the risk to humans was astronomically low, but it was not impossible for it to land in an inhabited area.

Last year, the re-entry of debris from the first Long March 5B flight fell in Ivory Coast, damaging several homes in villages. It was the largest craft to crash to Earth since the US space laboratory, Skylab scattered debris over the southern Australian town of Esperance in 1979.

China is expected to carry out more launches in its space station programme in the coming weeks as it aims to complete the space station project next year.

It good that the Chinese rocket didn't crash in any residential area otherwise sone fatalities would have occurred.
The chance of that is less than a 1 km radius asteroid hitting Earth. Considering less than 1% of the world's land area is inhabited and land is 30% of Earth's surface.
 
It good that the Chinese rocket didn't crash in any residential area otherwise sone fatalities would have occurred.
And the US did...

SpaceX rocket debris lands on man’s farm in Washington

A pressure vessel fell from the sky and landed in a farm
A pressure vessel from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stage fell on a man’s farm in Washington State last week, leaving a “4-inch dent in the soil,” the local sheriff’s office said Friday.
The black Composite-Overwrapped Pressure Vessel, or COPV, was a remnant from the alien invasion-looking breakup of a Falcon 9 second stage over Oregon and Washington on March 26, local officials said. The stage reentered the atmosphere in an unusual spot in the sky after sending a payload of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites to orbit.
A Grant County, Washington property owner, who told authorities he didn’t want to be identified, found the errant COPV — roughly the size and shape of a hefty punching bag — sitting on his farm one morning last weekend. He reported it to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, GCSO spokesman Kyle Foreman said in a phone call. A sergeant was dispatched on Monday to check it out.
“OF COURSE WE DIDN’T HAVE A PROTOCOL FOR THIS”
“Neither the property owner nor our sergeant are rocket scientists, of course, but judging from what had happened a few days prior, it looked to them like it was possibly debris from the Falcon 9 reentry,” Foreman said. So the sergeant called SpaceX, which confirmed to GCSO it appeared to be their’s and dispatched employees to retrieve the COPV on Tuesday. SpaceX didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The COPV left a neat, COPV-shaped dent in the man’s farm. Photo: Grant County Sheriff’s Office
“Of course we didn’t have a protocol for this, so we just erred on the side of returning someone’s property to them,” Foreman said.
A COPV is a part of the Falcon 9’s second stage, the smaller section of the rocket that detaches from the main stage at the edge of space and boosts satellites farther from Earth. The COPV stores helium at pressures of nearly 6,000psi, which is used to pressurize the second stage’s large tanks of propellant.
While most second stage parts either hang out in orbit for years or reenter Earth over the ocean, last week’s stage put on a spectacular nighttime show over populated areas in the northwestern US. And somehow from that show, a COPV ended up embedded roughly 4 inches into the property owner’s farmland, some 100 miles inward from the Pacific coast.

“LOOKS LIKE SOMETHING WENT WRONG, BUT SPACEX HAS SAID NOTHING ABOUT IT”
Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and a keen tracker of things in space, had been keeping tabs on the second stage and said its reentry wasn’t a surprise — but the timing and location of the reentry was a head-scratcher.
“It is a bit of a puzzle that the stage was not de-orbited under control back on March 4 — looks like something went wrong, but SpaceX has said nothing about it,” McDowell said. “However, reentries of this kind happen every couple of weeks. It’s just unusual that it happens over a densely populated area, just because that’s a small fraction of the Earth.”
The COPV in Washington wasn’t the only piece of debris to land on US soil in recent weeks. An absolute hellstorm of debris rained over SpaceX’s Boca Chica, Texas facilities on Tuesday when a Starship prototype exploded mid-air during its attempt to land, marking the fourth explosion of a Mars rocket prototype in a row in Elon Musk’s speedy Starship test campaign. The 16-story-tall test rocket successfully launched over six miles in the air, but its return was utterly unsuccessful and resulted in the loss of all test data from the mission.


Why didn't NASA denounce Space X? Nasa, a space scientific organization has degrade into a political slamming agency, Shame on them!
 
Did nasa forget about it's shuttle program? xD
Would love to see astronauts back on the moon to put to rest the theories that the moon landings were fake.
idk why people always talk about this conspiracy when soviets themselves confirmed that the landings have occurred and congratulated US
 
Did nasa forget about it's shuttle program? xD

idk why people always talk about this conspiracy when soviets themselves confirmed that the landings have occurred and congratulated US
Officially they congratulated them, but they always wanted to spread misinformation to make people doubt the accomplishments of the US government.
 
Officially they congratulated them, but they always wanted to spread misinformation to make people doubt the accomplishments of the US government.
yes because misinformation regarding moon landings wouldn't work... all countries independently verified the landings by dazzling laser on to a plate left on the surface of the moon
not to mention with cinema tech of the time, it would cost more to fake it than to send people for real
 
It is getting very tiring and boring now. The Americans need to find new excuses against China.
 
