NASA denounces China over 'irresponsible standards' after its rocket disintegrates over Indian Ocean

FuturePAF said: Officially they congratulated them, but they always wanted to spread misinformation to make people doubt the accomplishments of the US government.

yes because misinformation regarding moon landings wouldn't work... all countries independently verified the landings by dazzling laser on to a plate left on the surface of the moonnot to mention with cinema tech of the time, it would cost more to fake it than to send people for real