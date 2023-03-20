What's new

NASA Connects All Major Structures of Artemis II Moon Rocket Core Stage

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,952
-3
2,389
Country
United States
Location
United States

NASA Connects All Major Structures of Artemis II Moon Rocket Core Stage​

maf_20230317_cs2_48to47move04.jpg


Teams at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans have fully integrated all five major structures of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket’s core stage for Artemis II, the first crewed Artemis mission that will send four astronauts around the Moon and return them home. Technicians joined the engine section to the rest of the rocket stage March 17. Next, teams will integrate the four RS-25 engines to the engine section to complete the stage.

Located at the bottom of the 212-foot-tall core stage, the engine section is the most complex and intricate part of the rocket stage, helping to power Artemis missions to the Moon. In addition to its miles of cabling and hundreds of sensors, the engine section is a crucial attachment point for the RS-25 engines and two solid rocket boosters that produce a combined 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff. It houses the engines and includes vital systems for mounting, controlling, and delivering fuel from the propellant tanks to the engines.

The core stage for Artemis II is built, outfitted, and assembled at Michoud. Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone for astronauts on the way to Mars.

Image credit: NASA/Michael DeMocker

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1637918219968053249

www.nasa.gov

NASA Connects All Major Segments of Artemis II Moon Rocket Core Stage

MAF_20230317_CS2_48to47Move04 Cutline: Teams at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans have fully integrated all five major structures of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket’s core stage for Artemis II, the first crewed Artemis mission that will send four astronauts around the Moon and...
www.nasa.gov www.nasa.gov
 
Last edited:
Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,952
-3
2,389
Country
United States
Location
United States

Boeing’s core stage for 2nd Artemis mission nears completion​

Recent joining of fifth and final section of the structure readies moon rocket for engine installation.​

5c02eb44-e272-4647-92da-08f3e1e1e343.jpeg


The next major milestones include installing 4 RS-25 engines, followed by final integration testing before readying the vehicle for delivery to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to be joined with other rocket components needed to complete the launch vehicle.

This Artemis II hardware will help lift a crewed mission to deep space for the first time in 50 years.

The Boeing team at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans recently finished attaching the engine section to the remaining four-fifths of Core Stage 2 for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will fly the Artemis II mission.


onfirstup.com

Boeing’s core stage for 2nd Artemis mission nears completion

Recent joining of fifth and final section of the structure readies moon rocket for engine installation.
onfirstup.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
NASA's historic Artemis I mission is coming to a close
Replies
0
Views
374
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Get Ya Wig Split
Launching on NASAm Artemis II, the O2O system will enable live, 4K ultra-high-definition video from the Moon
Replies
0
Views
6
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Hamartia Antidote
NASA’s Megarocket Rolls Back to Launch Pad, With Blastoff Just 10 Days Away
Replies
1
Views
382
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
Here’s why NASA’s Artemis I mission is so rare, and so remarkable
Replies
0
Views
363
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Hamartia Antidote
NASA's massive moon rocket will roll out earlier than planned
Replies
0
Views
400
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom