NASA Connects All Major Structures of Artemis II Moon Rocket Core Stage​

Boeing’s core stage for 2nd Artemis mission nears completion​

Recent joining of fifth and final section of the structure readies moon rocket for engine installation.​

The next major milestones include installing 4 RS-25 engines, followed by final integration testing before readying the vehicle for delivery to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to be joined with other rocket components needed to complete the launch vehicle.This Artemis II hardware will help lift a crewed mission to deep space for the first time in 50 years.The Boeing team at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans recently finished attaching the engine section to the remaining four-fifths of Core Stage 2 for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will fly the Artemis II mission.