NASA chooses Axiom, Collins Aerospace for next generation of spacesuit development NASA officials on Wednesday announced the two companies that will develop the agency’s next generation of spacesuits.

Companies hope to have suits ready for demonstration by 2025​

Axiom says the contract is important because they are

already building a commercial space station

and will need the new suits anyway.

New spacesuits that allow humans to explore the lunar surface and unlock new spacewalk capabilities outside the International Space Station are a critical part of advancing human exploration in space and demonstrating continued American leadership. Under Artemis, new exploration spacesuits, together with human surface mobility systems, the Space Launch System rocket, the Orion Spacecraft, ground systems, Gateway, and human landing systems, will enable NASA to return humans to and establish a long-term presence at the Moon and to eventually explore Mars.



