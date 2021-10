Aliens looks like us. We are the supreme fractal of fully conscious life. They also have advanced AI which look like your classic alien who do most the of the grunt work.



There are 36 civilizations near our planet that are aware of us. Some of them are malevolent, some of them had a part to play in our evolution.



They are inter-dimensional and can move quickly through the universe.



They are watching us and will make contact soon. I predict before the end of this decade.