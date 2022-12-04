What's new

date 2022-12-04

NASA astronauts successfully install new roll-out solar array on ISS

www.business-standard.com

Nasa astronauts successfully install new roll-out solar array on ISS

NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio have successfully installed Roll-Out Solar Array on the starboard truss structure of the space station
Nasa astronauts successfully install new roll-out solar array on ISS​


NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio have successfully installed Roll-Out Solar Array on the starboard truss structure of the space station on Sunday.

NASA uploaded the video on Twitter and wrote, "Can we fix it? Yes, we can. Astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio have successfully installed Roll-Out Solar Array on the starboard truss structure of the @Space_Station. They have also disconnected a cable allowing restoring a power channel to 75% of its operating capacity."

Astronauts ended their spacewalk around 12:51 am today after successfully installing a new roll-out solar array on the station.

Astronauts ended their spacewalk at 2:21pm ET today after successfully installing a new roll-out solar array on the station.



You can watch the Spacewalk process on the NASA app, the space station blog and the agency's website.

In the process crew members of Expedition 68 are seen preparing to exit the International Space Station's Quest airlock for a spacewalk that began about 7:25 a.m. EST and last approximately seven hours.

In addition to installing an iROSA, the spacewalkers will disconnect a cable to allow the 1B power channel to be reactivated after it was shut down due to a power trip in its electrical system. The disconnection of the cable will isolate the affected portion of the array and restore the channel to 75% of its normal operating capacity, NASA reported in their space station blog.

Cassada will serve as extravehicular crew member 1 (EV 1) and will wear a suit with red stripes. Rubio will serve as extravehicular crew member 2 (EV 2) and will wear the unmarked suit. The spacewalk will be the second for both Cassada and Rubio.

Earlier, NASA tweeted, "Spacewalk in progress. Watch astronauts @Astro_Josh (suit with red stripes) and Frank Rubio (unmarked suit) install new @Space_Station rollout solar arrays. The spacewalk is expected to last seven hours.
 

