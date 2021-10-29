What's new

NASA astronaut sabotage ISS?

Song Hong

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
Russia’s Roscosmos state space agency has handed the results of an investigation into a hole in the habitation compartment of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft over to law enforcement agencies, the corporation said in a statement on Friday.

"All results of the investigation regarding the hole in the habitation compartment of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft have been handed over to law enforcement agencies," the statement reads.

The Izvestia newspaper reported earlier on Friday, citing sources, that the reason behind the hole could have been NASA astronaut Serena Maria Aunon-Chancellor’s desire to return to Earth because of a blood clot or a fight with her boyfriend onboard the International Space Station (ISS).

A source told TASS earlier that the hole had been drilled in weightlessness by a person not acquainted with the spaceship’s design.

On August 30, 2018, a loss of air pressure was detected onboard the ISS. It turned out later that air was leaking through a hole in the habitation compartment of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft. Experts concluded that the hole had been drilled in the spacecraft’s hull from the inside. Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin announced in September 2019 that the agency was aware of the origin of the hole, but would not make the information public.


1638455156924.png


1638455174889.png


1638455182913.png



俄罗斯航天局：2018年俄飞船漏气确系美宇航员所为，恐将对其提起犯罪指控

Char

Char

Mar 31, 2018
It is safer for Russians to work with Chinese!
 
