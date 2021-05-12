What's new

Narendra Modi's popularity once seemed unassailable. Not anymore

Narendra Modi’s popularity once seemed unassailable. Not anymore
May 3, 2021 7:21 AM EDT
Indian Prime Minister Modi's diehard fan following is legendary. But the tsunami of COVID cases that has slammed India in recent weeks, filling hospitals and overwhelming crematoriums, is testing Modi’s popularity like no other crisis has.
India recorded 2.6 million new COVID cases and 23,800 related deaths in the past week. On Monday alone, India recorded 368,147 new infections and 3,417 deaths. People are dying from lack of medical supplies and equipment, just weeks after India dispatched vaccines and medicines to the rest of the world, confident the virus threat had receded at home.
The wave of infections has incited criticism of Modi. Opponents say he was too quick to declare victory over the virus and prioritized politics over public health by holding huge rallies for state elections as the second wave gathered steam. The outcome of those elections suggest that Modi’s party remains resilient, even in the face of catastrophe, but opinion polling proves that the COVID crisis is tarnishing the Prime Minister’s once-unassailable approval rating.
The election in the Indian state of West Bengal was the first test of Modi’s regime since the second wave began. For years, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has tried to make inroads in the India's fourth-largest state, which shares a border with Bangladesh. West Bengal was a bastion of leftist rule for decades until Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress defeated the Left Front in 2011. Going into the election, BJP was in a close race with Trinamool Congress and had a chance to eke out a win. In the end, the BJP lost the battleground to the Trinamool Congress, which won two-thirds of the state’s votes, but Modi’s party still picked up substantial gains in the state legislature.
In another election in the northeastern state of Assam, the BJP retained power, while contests in Tamil Nadu and Kerala favored opposition parties. The tiny territory of Puducherry went for the All India NR Congress, of which the BJP is a junior partner.
Analysts say the outcome of the state elections was only a modest setback for Modi’s party and that voters in the state elections were more concerned with local issues than national matters that a Prime Minister can shape. "This may not have dented Modi’s image," said Sandeep Shastri, vice chancellor at Jagran Lakecity University Bhopal. Even next year’s state elections in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, are likely to turn on local, not federal, issues.
In truth, Modi will not face a national reckoning on his handling of the COVID crisis until India holds its next parliamentary elections in 2024, and as Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, author of the book Narendra Modi: The Man, the Times, notes, “There is sufficient time for recovery [before then].”
Political commentator Paranjoy Guha Thakurta says it's too early to predict how the COVID crisis will shape the fate of Modi and his regime. But with so many people dying from COVID—including relatives of Modi's followers—and a health care system near collapse, the support base for his government had likely eroded, Thakurta said.
There’s already evidence that Modi’s personal popularity is slipping.
Yashwant Deshmukh, founder and editor of Centre for Voting Opinion in Election Research, a polling agency that surveys 3,000 people a week in 11 Indian languages, says the number of respondents who describe themselves as “very satisfied” with Modi’s performance has fallen sharply to 40%, down from 64% last year. Those describing themselves as “not at all satisfied” has increased to 32%, up from 15% last year.
The drop-off is substantial, but it may not be enough to loosen Modi's grip on power. He remains an enormously popular leader among a wide swath of Indian voters, and his closest rival, Rahul Gandhi, leader of India's main opposition Congress Party, is losing support too.
Modi's approval has ranked above 50% for the entirety of his prime ministership, says Deshmukh. Modi has won over Indians by casting himself as a man of the people; a leader who’s honest, transparent, and capable of delivering on economic development. (His opponents are quick to call him an authoritarian ruler.) Indeed, Modi has long been the head of state with the highest approval rating on Morning Consult's tracker of 13 world leaders. He remained in the top spot this week by an 12-point margin.
“Modi still gets a 60% rating on the quotient on who will be their preferred Prime Minister candidate," Deshmukh said. "The nearest used to be Rahul Gandhi at 15%," he says, but now there are more people undecided than committed to Gandhi.
Despite the drop in polling, "the Prime Minister's personal ratings are still intact," Deshmukh told Fortune. “People are looking at the central government separately [from Modi]."
The anger and frustration stirred by the most recent COVID wave is different from Indians’ reaction to another crisis, the rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman physiotherapy intern in Delhi in 2012. Many analysts believe public outrage over the assault and the government's handling of the case cost the then-ruling Congress Party its power. At the time, the Congress Party controlled Delhi state and the federal government. In demonstrations that erupted throughout the nation, protesters blamed Congress for inadequate security.
By contrast, opinions are more divided over COVID-19; some perceive it as a man-made virus unleashed by China, and others blame it on a failure of management by Indian authorities. There was some anger over the lockdown Modi imposed with little warning during India’s first COVID wave in March 2020, but the general public thought that he was trying to protect them. Anger over the second wave is directed at the state governments of the worst-affected regions, the federal government, and the public’s own lax adherence to protocols like wearing masks and social distancing.
The second wave of the COVID crisis also threatens to choke the recovery of India's economy. Dipti Deshpande, principal economist at CRISIL Ratings, said that her firm is maintaining its GDP growth forecast of 11% for fiscal year 2022. But she acknowledged the firm may need to reconsider that estimate if the rate of new COVID cases, now running three times levels during the peak of last year’s wave, forces more lockdowns through May.
She noted, however, that the current restrictions on Indians’ movement are less strict than the first wave. Indicators like electricity consumption, rail bookings, and road freight are softening but may recover quickly if the public health crisis can be contained.
Another economist said that there’s plenty Modi could do to boost the economy.
Biswajit Dhar, professor at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, said that the Modi-led government has failed to provide the kind of stimulus measures needed to prop up demand. “Even in the pre-COVID situation, the real problem was the demand side," he said.
“There were a number of indicators to show demand had slackened, but there was no clear push,” he added. In some economies, "the clear intent has been to stimulate the demand.” He highlighted a recent survey by the Reserve Bank of India that said Indians’ consumer confidence had receded further into negative territory because of the deteriorating economy, with higher spending expected on essential goods.
Given the current crisis, however, even leading industry officials are urging Modi to tame the virus, no matter the economic cost. Uday Kotak, president of Confederation of Indian Industry, said in a statement on Sunday that his organization urged “the strongest national steps including curtailing economic activity to reduce suffering.”
Subscribe to Eastworld for weekly insight on what's dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox.
More politics coverage from Fortune:
 
Popularity crumbles for Indian PM Modi as devastating COVID-19 surge continues

For a leader who has skirted political challenges and enjoyed widespread popularity over years in office, the devastating COVID-19 crisis hitting India may prove the most challenging yet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, analysts say.

A deep, seething anger is palpable in many parts of the country that are struggling to contain the effects of a brutal second wave, and much of that ire is being directed at the government for failing to adequately prepare for a resurgence of the virus.

Stories of Indians pleading on social media for oxygen supplies or antiviral drug treatments abound, as planes full of foreign aid keep touching down in an attempt to keep the country's struggling health-care system from collapsing.

Baljeet Asthana was so upset after spending days trying to secure an ICU bed for her mother, who she said was slowly dying because of a lack of oxygen, that she recorded a video of herself outside a New Delhi hospital in early May.

Asthana addressed herself directly to the prime minister, asking what she should do.

"I would request Modi-ji and Kejriwal to let me know," she says into her phone's camera, referring also to Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

She's polite and restrained but has a disquieting request for help.

"If you cannot advise me sir, then I would request you to legalize mercy killing in India. Because you have no idea what the common citizen of India is going through at the moment," she says, straight to camera.

"We are struggling, we are struggling to get basic things like oxygen, medicines, hospitals," Asthana continues steadily. "Let us die with dignity."

Rural areas hit
That anger is also spreading to more rural areas as they heave under the pressure of daily infection rates.

India has posted more than 300,000 new infections every day for more than three weeks, and the country accounted for half of the cases reported globally last week, according to the World Health Organization. Experts believe the official record of cases and deaths is vastly underestimated.

In Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, which has been hit particularly hard by the devastating second wave, there's scorn for the government's response.

A man, his voice rising in anger outside a hospital in the city of Meerut after losing his niece to the virus, curses and rails against Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party for claiming to be a superpower.


A man in Meerut yells and swears to a a video camera, decrying Modi's political party for failing to secure medical supplies like oxygen. (Newslaundry/YouTube)
"What kind of superpower can't even find oxygen for its people?" he asks, waving an oxygen mask in front of the camera documenting it for the investigative website Newslaundry.

"As people are suffering, most certainly some of that suffering is translating into an anger against the political leadership," said Yamini Aiyar, president of the New Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research.

'We fell into policy complacency'
Aiyar said it's well known that India spends far less than any other comparable economy on its health care system, about 1 percent of its GDP, and the country's health infrastructure is "creaking if not broken".

And yet the Indian government didn't spend time strengthening it to prepare for a possible second wave of an unpredictable virus.

"Rather we fell into the trap of assuming there was such a thing as Indian exceptionalism," she told CBC News. The first wave of the pandemic did not hit India as hard as public health experts had feared nor as hard as other countries.

"We fell into policy complacency."

Modi told a virtual summit of the World Economic Forum in January that India has beaten the virus and "saved humanity from a big disaster by containing corona effectively."

Three months later, India was posting the world's highest infection numbers.


Family members of Vijay Raju, who died from COVID-19, mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, on May 13. This week, the country saw three consecutive days with 4,000 coronavirus deaths. (Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters)
Aiyar said many Indians feel that the warning signs of a second wave were ignored and that Modi, who spent much of March and early April campaigning in crucial state elections and holding rallies in front of thousands of people, has been missing in action as the nation is going through a health crisis.

"We're seeing a prime minister who is absent," Aiyar said.

She said that's especially striking for a politician who has built his brand on mobilizing his supporters directly through non-traditional means such as social media platforms, instead of going through media outlets and news conferences. (Modi has not held a news conference in his seven years in office.)

"What we're seeing instead is a deep silence and I would go so far as to say a deep callousness on the part of our political leadership at a time of national crisis," said Aiyar.

"His silence is something that I think has exaggerated the sense of anger and of betrayal."

A leader whose popularity has seemed virtually unassailable is now dealing with uproar over his COVID-19 response, with scenes of the country's health system failing, crematoriums overwhelmed, and Indians pleading for basic medical supplies. 2:12'A war footing'

On Friday, Modi told a virtual conference to farmers that his government was "on a war footing" trying to contain the virus. He mentioned the virus was spreading fast in rural areas.

"All departments of the government, all resources, our armed forces, our scientists, everyone is working day and night to counter COVID together," he said.

It was his first time referencing the second wave's effects on India's countryside, where health care services are not robust.


Modi gestures as he speaks in a rally during the ongoing Phase 4 of West Bengal's assembly election on April 10. (Diptendu Dutta/AFP via Getty Images)
Modi hasn't given a televised address to the country since April 20, when he ruled out a nationwide lockdown such as the one he imposed when the virus first spread in March 2020, preferring localized containment strategies.

He did call on Indians to take public health measures seriously and to show "discipline" to "win the battle against corona."

But that speech took place mere days after he held a massive political rally in West Bengal, where his party was trying to win the state election, and marvelled at how many people he could see in the crowd in front of him, while infections were rising in the country.

Modi was also criticized for not taking pains to discourage millions from descending on the holy city of Haridwar to take a dip in the Ganges River, for the Kumbh Mela Hindu festival in March and April.

Although he later urged the festival to end early, by then thousands had been confirmed infected.


A man wearing a facemask takes a holy dip in the Ganges river during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on April 12. Thousands of COVID-19 infections have been confirmed among those who attended. (Xavier Galiana/AFP via Getty Images)
Consequences for a 'Teflon' leader?
While the anecdotal evidence suggests there is deep anger on the streets of India particularly in urban areas, official polling is still scarce.

American data firm Morning Consult, which also tracks 12 other global leaders, released numbers that suggest Modi's popularity dipped sharply in April and is now at its lowest point in a year and a half.

"Modi is really in uncharted political territory," said Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South Asia at the Woodrow Wilson Centre.

"He has never been criticized so heavily by so many people as much as he is now," Kugelman said, noting how unusual such a position is for the politician he deems "a Teflon man."

"Political challenges and political vulnerability, it doesn't stick to him. He manages to get over it."


A woman mourns after seeing the body of her son who died due to the coronavirus disease, outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi on May 12. (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)
And Modi still remains the most popular world leader tracked by the polling firm, one point higher than Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and 29 points higher than Justin Trudeau, as of May 11.

Modi's current approval rating sits at 63 per cent, according to Morning Consult, with his disapproval at 31.

That's a key sign that it's too early to tell if this current crisis will have a long term effect on Modi.

"His numbers are still fairly high," said Sadanand Dhume, a research fellow with the Washington-based American Enterprise Institute. "Around 65 per cent is still a pretty good approval rating for a democratically elected leader."

But Dhume insisted that criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 crisis is much harder for Modi and his government to skirt because the pain is so personal and the evidence that the country is struggling is overwhelming.

What matters, according to Dhume, is how long it takes for India to get a handle on its brutal second wave, as hospitals are still reporting shortages of crucial medical supplies and beds.

Modi's brand has also been dented, along with his preferred image of a strong India.

India has for more than a decade refused foreign aid, insisting that it is self-reliant, but that long-standing position from the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami has now been reversed.

The country is watching planes land filled with international coronavirus relief supplies that local officials struggle to distribute to where it's most needed, while people take to social media to scrounge up life-saving oxygen.


Workers prepare the medical supplies to be sent to India at the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on May 9. (Abdel Hadi Ramahi/Reuters)
There may be short term political consequences for Modi and his BJP party but the next general election is still three years away.

Plenty of time for Modi and his advisors to focus on something else and for his popularity numbers to rebound, Dhume said.

"They will do what they've already begun to do, they're going to change the subject," Dhume said.

"They'll find something else to talk about and they will hope that by the time the next general election rolls around, people will have forgotten the horrors of 2020 and 2021."
 
I don't think majority of voters have changed their opinion about Modi. And TBH, it's better for the neighboring countries that he/ BJP continues for another decade or so.
 
I don't think majority of voters have changed their opinion about Modi. And TBH, it's better for the neighboring countries that he/ BJP continues for another decade or so.
That is what I hope for as well. Modi becoming a dictator for life is the best possible scenario for all concerned. Although, I worry for neighboring countries. They need to shore up their borders because once Indian collapses, waves of refugees will have to be dealt with. I recommend landmines.
 
Pakistani goverment should initiate air strikes on some Indian millitary bases. So Indians retaliate and that would boost patriotic and Modis ratings. We cannot let Modi loose next election. At cost of 50 million dollars we can ensure facking up Hindu economy. I rather loose one plane two planes three and do billions of worth damage to Indian economy. Modi in power is good thing for Pakistan. It will forment muslim and sikh discontent amd bring about militantancy in for of independence movements and damage worth of billions to economy. And Pakistan army intelligencr agrncies will easily find people cooperating with us for sabotage millitary info. Discontent in minorities means win win for pakistan intelligence and sabotage attempts. Funding Sikhs to attack indian millitary planes bases destroying bridges dams power stations... This discontent in minorities will be boon ... Thus Modi and Hindu RSS should stay in power until destruction of India.
 
People like Manmohan Singh are 100 times more dangerous to Pakistan then likes of Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi can ever be. Just look at that time when Manmohan was the PM of India, Pakistan was reeling under Indian wave of terrorism from Afghan soil, India was looked as model democracy with thriving economy and soft image, Pakistan on the other a corrupt , dysfunctional and pariah state. Now, the roles are reversed.
 
Pakistani goverment should initiate air strikes on some Indian millitary bases. So Indians retaliate and that would boost patriotic and Modis ratings. We cannot let Modi loose next election. At cost of 50 million dollars we can ensure facking up Hindu economy. I rather loose one plane two planes three and do billions of worth damage to Indian economy. Modi in power is good thing for Pakistan. It will forment muslim and sikh discontent amd bring about militantancy in for of independence movements and damage worth of billions to economy. And Pakistan army intelligencr agrncies will easily find people cooperating with us for sabotage millitary info. Discontent in minorities means win win for pakistan intelligence and sabotage attempts. Funding Sikhs to attack indian millitary planes bases destroying bridges dams power stations... This discontent in minorities will be boon ... Thus Modi and Hindu RSS should stay in power until destruction of India.
Sshhhhhhhh. Even walls have ears...
 
Modi Sarkar ki jay ho! Great Baharat will rise again ... Age of Krishnas rule with gods living among us Hindus will return. Krishnas golden chariots and super weapons will return with Modi Sarkar.
 
Modi G does not give a flying ****.

He knows before 2024 may, he will be able to change the public mood to his favor.

Stay tuned . The climax is about to begin.
 
I'm sure this is a temporary setback for Modi. He will recover in time to win the next election. This is because the Indians are just that stupid. This makes me very happy.
 
