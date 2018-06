I wonder how a Pakistani and a Bangladeshi behave when they meet each other in real. Of course there is no enmity, but is there a "moment of realisation" of what went wrong? Do they talk about 2 nation theory ? Or about Jinnah ?

Or about "Hindu India" ?

Would love to know some real life experiences.





I guess this makes them the real succesors of Pakistan that Jinnah created in 1947. Moreover, their population was also more than the west wing.



I think Bangladesh should be called Pakistan (because that's where this who thing was started). And as for Pakistan , not sure , may be Punjabistan ? If sindhis don't mind?





That was never the part of the plan. May be India just wanted to prove that 2 nation theory is flawed.





No it isn't. Pak Army fought hard "to avoid another muslim country in the region". How can you take that honor away from them ? Just because they lost?

Click to expand...