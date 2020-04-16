What's new

Narendra Modi Confesses His Role in Gujarat Massacre

In first Video Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi proudly confessing mass murder of at least 2000 Muslims in Indian Gujrat, He was the Chief Minister.

Other then the confession and strong will to do it again, confession of others and how Terrorist, Mass Murderer Modi supported and saved the Killers is in the videos.

Modi Gave them 3 days to do whatever they want, police will help them and after that he will save them.

Modi assured terrorists that he will take care of the courts, and did by changing judges and ordering police to free murderers.



In this Video under cover reporter has recorded the confessions and evidence of Modi full support. if you watch full video you will see confessions, how Modi encouraged and allowed mass murder of Muslims.




IPS Police Officer filed an affidavit.

Senior Gujarat police officer implicates Modi in riots


Gujarat riots case: Ex-BJP minister, Bajrang Dal leader convicted
Bajrag Dal leader confessed and said Modi supported and allowed them, gave then 3 days to do whatever they want.

Karan Thapar Interveiws Modi about Godhra Riots But Modi Left in Between , Had no Guts to answer the Media questions.

Confession of Modi Supporting riots by Babu bajrangi
Modi ordered Police to Kill Muslims.
Video from Justice delayed is no justice
India is a hindutva extremist communal state

Jinnah was RIGHT

Because Jinnah was RIGHT India has turned into the hindutva cess pit that he always predicted it would be then this revelation will.mean nothing to Indians it will infact make Hindu Indians love Modi even more

The people who need to wake up are Indian Muslims who need to understand that India was and is a mistake and they now need to act to safeguard their community
 
