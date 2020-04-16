Narendra Modi Confesses His Role in Gujarat Massacre

Senior Gujarat police officer implicates Modi in riots

Gujarat riots case: Ex-BJP minister, Bajrang Dal leader convicted

Confession of Modi Supporting riots by Babu bajrangi

Confession of Modi Supporting riots by Babu bajrangi Video from Justice delayed is no justice

In first Video Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi proudly confessing mass murder of at least 2000 Muslims in Indian Gujrat, He was the Chief Minister.Other then the confession and strong will to do it again, confession of others and how Terrorist, Mass Murderer Modi supported and saved the Killers is in the videos.Modi Gave them 3 days to do whatever they want, police will help them and after that he will save them.Modi assured terrorists that he will take care of the courts, and did by changing judges and ordering police to free murderers.In this Video under cover reporter has recorded the confessions and evidence of Modi full support. if you watch full video you will see confessions, how Modi encouraged and allowed mass murder of Muslims.IPS Police Officer filed an affidavit.Bajrag Dal leader confessed and said Modi supported and allowed them, gave then 3 days to do whatever they want.Modi ordered Police to Kill Muslims.