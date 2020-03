Hindu extremists under Modi govt have started a CIVILIZATIONAL WAR in India. Fortunately some educated / Balanced Hindus are trying to help muslim population and trying to negate this impression.

protests have already started in Bangladesh and some other Muslim countries against Modi and Hindutva. World community must take notice because these extremists dont realize the implications of this civilizational war which they boost they are fighting. Its distressing to see majority of retired Indian high ranking military officers are supporting this Hindu Tva agenda. Some of them even dreaming that US will help them for this. If a retd general tweets extremism it is easy to imagine how serving officers of Indian armed forces will be nose deep in hindu tva ideology and thinking.

I pray sanity prevails in India or soon we will see Syria type civil war in India and as a neighbor of India Pakistan and Bangladesh will be forced to act in face of growing unrest and refugees coming to our countries.

kashmir is already a very serious crisis between India and Pakistan and with anti muslim pogroms in Dehli and expected in UP I fear crisis will slip and sane people will fail and extremists will bring destruction and there will be redrawing of borders and new states may emerge from Indian union.

