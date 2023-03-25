What's new

Narcissist lies with utmost confidence, should not be believed: Dr. Syed Sadaqat Ali

Narcissist lies with utmost confidence, should not be believed: Dr. Syed Sadaqat Ali

news-1679674587-7215.jpg


Dr. Syed Sadaqat Ali, Project Director of Sadaqat Clinic and Willing Ways, has said that a drug addict (narcissist) lies with great confidence and should not be believed.

Addressing the session of relatives of drug addicts, he said that when a drug addict comes to us for treatment, we do not deny what he says in front of him, but we also do not believe him.


Dr. Syed Sadaqat Ali said that drug addicts lie with great confidence. You are surprised that he spoke with such confidence but everything he is saying is a lie.

It should be noted that Dr Sadaqat Ali is the Project Director of Sadaqat Clinic and Willingways. He is a prominent drug expert of the country. His name is the most prominent in the treatment of addiction in Pakistan.

After completing his MBBS from Dow Medical College, Karachi, he has completed his higher education in addiction treatment from Hazelden, Minnesota, USA.
 

