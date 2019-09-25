Napoleon's Marshals

In 1804created 18, to serve as the senior officers of the. He created a further 8 before his abdication. A few were aristocrats, but others were the sons of shopkeepers or tailors. The most favoured became princes and kings. Among their ranks were legendary figures such as Marshalsand, but also much less well know figures likeand. Our series will explore the lives of all 26 Marshals, and rank them according to our own judgement of their achievements as Marshals.