Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganj’s Japan EZ

DHAKA, March 15, 2021 (BSS) – Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Itoexpected that as many as 100 companies of his country will invest around US$1 billion in the Japan Economic Zone (EZ) at Araihazar under Narayanganj district.“Last year, I said that Araihazar should have 100 companies’ investment of about $1 billion. I am really hoping that Araihazar will attract that level investment,” he said.He was speaking as the chief guest at a ‘Handing-Over and Taking-Over of Board of Directors of JBCCI Ceremony’ at a hotel in the city on Sunday.Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) organized the ceremony.Among others, Director General (East Asia and Pacific Wing) under Foreign Affairs Ministry Khondker M Talha, newly elected JBCCI President Asif A Chowdhury, outgoing President Yuji Ando, JBCCI Secretary General Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun) attended it.Naoki mentioned that JBCCI should concentrate on three areas to enhance the business relationship between Bangladesh and Japan and fulfill the vision 2041 for Bangladesh to become a developed nation.The three areas included BIG-B (Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt) concept and connectivity of Bay of Bengal area for further development of infrastructure and development of soft infrastructure, which is improvement of business climate (ease of doing business index).It also included initiating new framework of trade that is Free Trade Agreement (FTA) or Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA)) between Bangladesh and Japan.Naoki laid emphasis on setting up the Araihazar Economic zone on time and human resource development.Khondker M Talha mentioned the strategic partnership with Japan through which 14 megaprojects are currently getting implemented.He also noted that through the Public Private Economic Dialogue (PPED), Bangladesh government has resolved many problems of the Japanese investors ona priority basis.Asif Chowdhury thanked the outgoing president Yuji Ando for his enormous contribution to JBCCI during his tenure.He also placed his vision for the JBCCI during his tenure as president.