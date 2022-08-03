What's new

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit and Chinese Response

Bill Longley

Bill Longley

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 15, 2008
1,659
0
1,170
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
#pelositaiwan #sag_analysis #indopacific
This is recording of twitter space we conducted on 2nd August 2022 after Nancy Pelosi.Speaker US house of Representatives landed in Taiwan breaking long standing US one China Policy. In this space Sr Journalist Safi ullah Gul sb talked about the consequences of this Visit . Dr Azeem Talked about Chinese Strategic culture and likely chinese responce, Ms.Ayesha Malik (Phd Scolor QAU) and GM Pitafi sb (Lecturer and PhD scholor BU) also shared their assesments
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Bill Longley
Nancy pelosi's Taiwan visit and American dilemma
Replies
0
Views
153
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
F-22Raptor
US to provide military support to Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan: Gen. Milley
16 17 18 19 20 21
Replies
308
Views
7K
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom