Nancy pelosi's Taiwan visit and American dilemma

Bill Longley

Bill Longley

Nancy Pilosi ,Speaker House of Representatives Plan to Visit Taiwan next month. China has warned US that this visit will be taken as agression and step against China's sovereignty. President Biden has hinted that Pelosi should not go but he cannot stop her. How will china react , President XI is expected to given 3rd tenure by CCP and he cannot show any compromise , so PLA will react but there is a great dilemma for US... what is that delemma to know that please listen to this podcast

 

