Nancy Pelosi to visit four Asian countries: Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan

Pelosi to Lead Congressional Delegation to Indo-Pacific RegionJULY 31, 2022
PRESS RELEASE
Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region.
