Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan

Beijing, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory, has promised "grave consequences" 🤣 for the visit by the highest-ranking US official in a quarter century.​


TAIPEI, Taiwan — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, defying Chinese warnings 🤣 against visiting the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its territory and setting the stage for a sharp escalation in tensions between China and the United States.

SIPRA said:
Too many threads on this topic.
Sir, the intelliseach didnt show up any running thread when i was posting..if there is similar thread posted before i did, happy to see mine being merged into that thread..

Windjammer said:
Doesn't change the fact that China is squarely sitting on India's face.
well its our enemy country comes before even Pak..😁... do read my post in editorial about India, Pak, BD reunification..i see a prospective friend in pak 😉
 
Johny D said:
nothing concrete imo but just to humiliate china and tell it we dont care about your warnings...
Including this warning too, right? So who gets humiliated?



I guess u Indian must be very happy and feel nothing when adult Indian kneel and pull their ears in front of PLA soldiers like 6 years old kid, right?
 
Beast said:
Including this warning too, right? So who gets humiliated?



I guess u Indian must be very happy and feel nothing when adult Indian kneel and pull their ears in front of PLA soldiers like 6 years old kid, right? :enjoy:
lol...right now talk about Grave Consequences... 🤣😄...there are many threads to talk about how china over covered its humilation at the hands of Indian soldiers including one at Bhutan border..😁.
 
Johny D said:
lol...right now talk about Grave Consequences... 🤣😄...there are many threads to talk about how china over covered its humilation at the hands of Indian soldiers including one at Bhutan border..😁.
Yes, cheap talk and fake lies by Indian. Got one even make up 1 indian soldiers take on 200 PLA soldiers and defeated them all..

Chinese show the world , real evidence of what is Indian humiliation...


I know you will say all these are fake Hollywood video to delude yourself from reality. :lol:
 
Beast said:
Yes, cheap talk and fake lies by Indian. Got one even make up 1 indian soldiers take on 200 PLA soldiers and defeated them all..

Chinese show the world , real evidence of what is Indian humiliation...


:enjoy:
cheap talk...😁...who started first?

on topic, world is waiting to see Grave Consequences now that Pelosi has landed in sovergian country Taiwan..😀
 

