Nanchang Flight Convention 2020
Thread starter
LKJ86
Start date
Oct 29, 2020
LKJ86
LKJ86
C919 and ARJ21-700
Via @看航空 from Weibo
LKJ86
Via @哈库纳玛塔塔_Sit from Weibo
LKJ86
Via @Chengtu小喵 from Weibo
siegecrossbow
LKJ86 said:
Via @Chengtu小喵 from Weibo
J-12! Very few of them still exist.
Deino
LKJ86 said:
Via @Chengtu小喵 from Weibo
Wow ... and also the Q-5J trainer in the background in camouflage!
LKJ86
C919
Via @人民画报 from Weibo
LKJ86
L-15
Via @万全 from Weibo
LKJ86
Via @燃烧的哈尔科夫 from Weibo
LKJ86
ARJ21-700
Via @中国商飞 from Weibo
LKJ86
C919
Via @中国商飞 from Weibo
LKJ86
C919
Via @FATIII from Weibo
LKJ86
J-12
Via @太湖啥个 from Weibo
LKJ86
Via @哈库纳玛塔塔_Sit from Weibo
LKJ86
L-15
Via @航空工业洪都 from Weixin
