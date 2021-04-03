What's new

Namibian SatCom - Aims big

denel

Been following this new emerging company.

Amazing product line up for a company from Namibia.

Namibia’s Sat-Com aims for the global market - defenceWeb

Sat-Com is one of the leading military radio manufacturers in Africa, and after cornering the Namibian market the Windhoek-based company is now looking towards international expansion as well as the development of new products and partnerships. Sat-Com has been in the military communications...
The key is 1 unit that covers all HF, VHF, UHF - right now mostly all have to carry seperate units.

armadainternational.com

Three communication bands in one package make Sat-Com’s Leopard radio unique - Armada International

Sat-Com’s manpack size Leopard radio is relatively unique in the global military radio market as it offers HF, VHF and UHF communication.
