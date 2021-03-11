Namibia becomes the 50th country to authorize Sputnik V Namibia becomes the 50th country to authorize Sputnik V | Official website vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V.

– The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the 50th country - the Republic of Namibia.The Ministry of Health and Social Services of Namibia has registered Sputnik V under the emergency use authorization procedure. Total population of 50 countries where the Russian vaccine is approved for use exceeds 1.3 billion people.Sputnik ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.Sputnik V had been approved earlier in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gabon, San-Marino, Ghana, Syria, Kyrgyzstan, Guyana, Egypt, Honduras, Guatemala, Moldova, Slovakia, Angola, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Sri Lanka, Laos, Iraq, North Macedonia, Kenya, Morocco and Jordan.