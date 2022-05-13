♡♡♡ Name The Revolution In The Making ♡♡♡

What's new

We witnessed a manufactured Orange Revolution in Ukraine ...
We just saw with disgust Ittefaq-Foundry-Omni-Group♤♤♤Neutral-¿¿¿¿¿¿ Revolution in Islamabad ....

What should be the name of the Revolution that was making in 70 years that shall Explode in Islamabad inay 2022 be called???

#Real_Change_Revolution
#Pakistan_Direction_Revolution
#Azadi_March_Revolutiom
 
The revolution as you think will bring change, will only bring violence and balkanization.

Hahah PTI people think IK is a revolutionary or a messiah. The guy piggybacked boots to come into power and now wants people to call them out. Peak clown behaviour.
 
The revolution as you think will bring change, will only bring violence and balkanization.

Hahah PTI people think IK is a revolutionary or a messiah. The guy piggybacked boots to come into power and now wants people to call them out. Peak clown behaviour.
This revolution is to take the heels and soles ripped from the boots of sell out generals who are only few in numbers ....
 
Imran Khan cried like an Iranian last time he was in jail for just 1 night under Mushraff regime.

The aspiring anarchist only want the blood of the poor for his ego battles with Nawaz Sharif and is scared to Niazi to even mention Xerderi
 
The revolution as you think will bring change, will only bring violence and balkanization.

Hahah PTI people think IK is a revolutionary or a messiah. The guy piggybacked boots to come into power and now wants people to call them out. Peak clown behaviour.
So in your view, people can’t change? If IK did piggyback on the boots, should he accept the status quo? Should we accept what’s happening in our country?

We Muslims always should try to change for good. If Allah forgives, if one honestly repents who are you or people who hold similar view to question Khan.

What is so wrong in what khan is saying that you are willing to stick to status quo? How much worse can it become from Pakistan? We are morally corrupt society , who are pulling the country apart from all sides. A lot easier to sit and pass judgments, at least he is trying and people who support him want positive change.
 
This revolution is to take the heels and soles ripped from the boots of sell out generals who are only few in numbers ....
Are you dumb or something? The same shit happened in Syria, Iraq and Libya. Peoples hatred and unwanted resentment lead to complete disasters. When you start targeting certain individuals via violence you can’t anticipate the fallout or spin. Look at Syria, 11 years and the civil war or as they call it revolution is still going on with innocents being killed.
 
.,.,.
1652461903905.png
 
We witnessed a manufactured Orange Revolution in Ukraine ...
We just saw with disgust Ittefaq-Foundry-Omni-Group♤♤♤Neutral-¿¿¿¿¿¿ Revolution in Islamabad ....

What should be the name of the Revolution that was making in 70 years that shall Explode in Islamabad inay 2022 be called???

#Real_Change_Revolution
#Pakistan_Direction_Revolution
#Azadi_March_Revolutiom
How is Ukraine Revolution manufactured ? You cannot even put a half fight what Ukraine is going through. Learn Remittance is recorder higher in April 2022 as ever compared to IK government. Before calling someone cause as manufactured just look at bikao maal in your own country.
 

