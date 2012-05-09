Name in Waiting List in NESCOM

Hello,I have been cleared by SPD in 5 months, but Nescom itself said that my security clearance is completed.They said they usually takes 2 person(1 person in reserve/waiting list) for 1 post so that they will not have to re start 6 months security clearance once again for another person. if 1st person not joins then they call for the 2nd or if later on another job opening, they will call from the waiting list to avoid security clearance long time.My post was AM SPS 08And I think they prefer relatives but also recruit other 1s alsoWell they cant waste my time, im doing job on private comp just hoping for the call from NESCOMThey will visit to your home so you will get to know that they have started clearance process