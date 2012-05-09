What's new

Name in Waiting List in NESCOM

taj0333

Nov 23, 2011
I have cleared interview and security clearance but after six months I called them n they said my name is in waiting List.

Can any one tell me will they will consider me whenever job is available or they will retake interviews and bypass me ?
 
Peregrine

Peregrine

Dec 6, 2009
They are wasting your time, happened to me as well, but that was SPD. In these organizations they prefer relatives of already employed people. They have told me the exact words, what they have told you, but i have moved on.
 
R

rainbubble

Mar 31, 2012
taj0333 said:
I have cleared interview and security clearance but after six months I called them n they said my name is in waiting List.

Can any one tell me will they will consider me whenever job is available or they will retake interviews and bypass me ?
for which post did u apply n when were these posts announced..coz recently nescom announced posts in january then again they announced in march..for which process is still going on...if u applied for the same post which have been announced this year again...then I think that they are wasting your time..:(

n if you are done with your security clearance then plz tell me that how much time did it take them to start your security clearance...it has been 3 weeks I ve submitted ma security clearance proforma..bt still no response from their side..plz do lemme know that after how much time u noticed response from their side n also how many time did it take..
 
R

rainbubble

Mar 31, 2012
Peregrine said:
They are wasting your time, happened to me as well, but that was SPD. In these organizations they prefer relatives of already employed people. They have told me the exact words, what they have told you, but i have moved on.
what is spd?...n plz tell me that r u done with your security clearance?...if yes then plzzzz tell me that after submission of security clearance proforma how long did it take them to contact you for security clearance..n how many months did the whole security clearance process took?...it has been 3 weeks that I ve also submitted ma security clearance proforma but still no response from their side..n acha do you have exact information that they only recruit people that are relatives of already employed personals....I ve heard that they only select ppl on merit..don know what is goin on inside the organization
 
Bratva

Bratva

Jun 8, 2010
rainbubble said:
what is spd?...n plz tell me that r u done with your security clearance?...if yes then plzzzz tell me that after submission of security clearance proforma how long did it take them to contact you for security clearance..n how many months did the whole security clearance process took?...it has been 3 weeks that I ve also submitted ma security clearance proforma but still no response from their side..n acha do you have exact information that they only recruit people that are relatives of already employed personals....I ve heard that they only select ppl on merit..don know what is goin on inside the organization
Strategic Planning Division(SPD) taking care of our nuclear weapons. As the saying goes, known devil is better than the unknown one. Relatives of employees are also under monitor by these Strategic organizations, so they know their attitude, behavior and most important of all, their ideology and if he is not to inclined to religious elements or nor too secular rather moderate person
 
T

taj0333

Nov 23, 2011
Hello,

I have been cleared by SPD in 5 months, but Nescom itself said that my security clearance is completed.
They said they usually takes 2 person(1 person in reserve/waiting list) for 1 post so that they will not have to re start 6 months security clearance once again for another person. if 1st person not joins then they call for the 2nd or if later on another job opening, they will call from the waiting list to avoid security clearance long time.

My post was AM SPS 08
And I think they prefer relatives but also recruit other 1s also
Well they cant waste my time, im doing job on private comp just hoping for the call from NESCOM :(

They will visit to your home so you will get to know that they have started clearance process
 
fahadakram786

May 26, 2012
cogratulation yaar....yaar kitna tima laga after interveiw ??? means security clearance main kitna time laga aur kesay pata laga k app ki security clearance hogai hai ??? and medical test main kya kya howa ???? main ne bhi security clearnce k liye form submit karwadiye hain 3 weeks pehalay .... plz reply and share ur complete selection story with us ............
 
T

taj0333

Nov 23, 2011
Job was advertised in Feb 2011, My interview as on July and on end of October i got security clearance forms. On 20 May 2012 I got appointment letter with medical checkup letter from Nescom hospital.
Medical checkup contains (Blooed Test, Urine Test, Xray Chest, Eye Test, color blindness test, ENT Test, Surgical Test, and 4-5 more signatures from other medical officers).
No one will guide you on how to proceed for medical after they give u forms, Follow proper sequence i.e. (Xray, Blood & Urine Test, Eyes Test, ENT, Surgical...). It will require minimum 2 days because xray, blood & urine report will be given next day, but u can continue to visit Eye , ENT without these reports.
At the end they will give u copy of letter for medical fitness and original will be sent to HR department of your selected office.
 
Safriz

Safriz

Aug 30, 2010
well done mate... While you are there working on top secret projects remember us PDFians...
We might want to get your opinion on our defense tech related discussions.

and if you ever get stuck..
The arm chair generaks will be here to give you free advise.
 

