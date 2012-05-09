Name in Waiting List in NESCOM

New Recruit
I have cleared interview and security clearance but after six months I called them n they said my name is in waiting List.
Can any one tell me will they will consider me whenever job is available or they will retake interviews and bypass me ?
They are wasting your time, happened to me as well, but that was SPD. In these organizations they prefer relatives of already employed people. They have told me the exact words, what they have told you, but i have moved on.
what is spd?...n plz tell me that r u done with your security clearance?...if yes then plzzzz tell me that after submission of security clearance proforma how long did it take them to contact you for security clearance..n how many months did the whole security clearance process took?...it has been 3 weeks that I ve also submitted ma security clearance proforma but still no response from their side..n acha do you have exact information that they only recruit people that are relatives of already employed personals....I ve heard that they only select ppl on merit..don know what is goin on inside the organization
Thanks every 1. I got the appointment letter, and cleared medical test. Thanks 2 Allah
