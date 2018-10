When a foreign-based terrorist infiltrates into our country with orders to carry out a terror strike in, say, a place which till yesterday was called Dholaknagar and overnight has been turned into Bandbajayegram, the fellow will be left totally clueless as to where he is, or where he’s meant to go, and in utter frustration blow himself up with the same bomb which he was supposed to plant in that place called – Baqwaspur? Bewaqoofnagar? What the heck was it? Boom! Exit one terrorist