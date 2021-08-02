What's new

Namak Harams Chanting Slogans Against Their Benefactor

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Today in different Afghan cities, namak harams took to the streets to please their paymasters in India, chanting anti-Pakistan slogans.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1422603308448034819
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1422640825331290117
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1422620808460046336
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1422626141559418886

All I can say to these brainwashed imbeciles, do not antagonise Pakistan or the Pakistanis. We have catered for you for decades, without us you cannot last a day of your existence. Recognise your true enemy, eventually you will have to embrace our brotherhood.
 
Baghial

On both sides a Muslim and Afghan chants Allah u Akbar to kill his fellow Muslim Afghan brother in Afghanistan today. This is not Islam. This is barbarism. And the world, particularly the Muslim world, is watching and waiting for their share in the war booty of #AfghanWar.
 
Goenitz

Baghial said:
This is not Islam
What about looting the country resources, and then fleeing abroad.
On topic:
Don't make your opinion on few Afghans chanting anti Pak slogan. Though generally, I came to know that, they have ant-pak sentiments, but still.
 
The Eagle

These slave minded doesn't even know that how Chanakya avenging what Afghan did to Hindustan. Since the corrupt lot and puppets have propaganda tools, it's easy to blame Pakistan for their own cowardice and failures.
 
Trango Towers

Loool is anyone listening to this trash?
1st we get rid of the Soviets for you
2nd we got rid of nato and America

Afghans people are sleeping lions....lol. my grandmother is from kabul. We are Muslims Pakistani and you nasty Indian lover are losers....Pakistan zindabad. Free Afghanistan from ugly fat Indian lovers
 
Sainthood 101

I remember you saying regular Afghans aren't hostile

This clearly shows our assessment of Afghan people as "brotherly" people is clearly wrong
 
Goenitz

I was talking about NS, not Kabul defecators. Anyway, all news about Taliban selling drugs have western or Indian sources.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

afghans are like sleeping lions. When you wake them up, they produce the world's most failed nation and people who worship indian hindus......... :D

afghans are like sleeping lions. When you wake then up, 15 mlion if them coming running to Pakistan as refugees.......... :disagree:
 
Areesh

One thing common about Afghan nationalists is that they have a very poor and low IQ

Now decades of war is responsible for that or whatever. But everything these guys say or breath is low IQ
 
