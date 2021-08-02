Namak Harams Chanting Slogans Against Their Benefactor

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 7,777
- 17
- Country
-
- Location
-
Today in different Afghan cities, namak harams took to the streets to please their paymasters in India, chanting anti-Pakistan slogans.
All I can say to these brainwashed imbeciles, do not antagonise Pakistan or the Pakistanis. We have catered for you for decades, without us you cannot last a day of your existence. Recognise your true enemy, eventually you will have to embrace our brotherhood.
