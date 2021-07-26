Nalanda Rising after 1000 Years!!

Ghost Hobbit
Nalanda was the oldest and most prestigious university of ancient times. Among it's accomplishments:
a) The Chinese traveler Huan Tsang's travel to and education at Nalanda became one of the most important turning points in China's history. 'Journey to the West'- as key to China as Ramayana is to India is based loosely on this trip. Fun fact: the Chinese Monkey King is also losely based on Hanuman
b) The Lama system and introduction of Budhism in Tibet/Bhutan etc. and related areas were also done by graduates and teachers of Nalanda
c) It was attacked and Bakhtiyar Khalji and destroyed
d) There is a massive international effort to revive the Nalanda University again, key players including Japan, most of South Asia and, of course India. Nobel Prize winners including Dalai Lama and Amartya Sen were on the board. Singapore Foreign Minister was until recently a vice chancellor. There is already USD 1 billion endowment, the resources of this one university alone will eventually be more than the entire education budget of Pakistan (just saying to give you an idea of scale... ). Eventually the aim is to cross an amount equal to the Defence budget of Pakistan today.
Slowly the construction is getting completed and the univeristy's activities are getting started up. When completed, Nalanda is expected to be a university town on the lines of Cambridge/ Oxford
construction status of new campus(60% done):
Design philosophy of new campus:
Remains of original Nalanda:
@padamchen @HostileInsurgent @MilSpec @Indos
@Imran Khan we will do Taxila next.
