Digambar Jains /dɪˈɡʌmbərə/ ; "sky-clad") is one of the two major schools of Jainism , the other being(white-clad). The Sanskrit wordmeans "sky-clad", referring to their traditional monastic practice of neither possessing nor wearing any clothes.Digambara and Śvētāmbara traditions have had historical differences ranging from their dress code, their temples and iconography, attitude towards female monastics, their legends, and the texts they consider as important. Digambara monks cherish the virtue of non-attachment and non-possession of any material goods. Monks carry a community-owned, which is a broom made of fallen peacock feathers for removing and thus saving the life of insects in their path or before they sit.