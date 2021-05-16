What's new

Nakba day, How Israel snatched the land from Palestine, Story of a crime, deceit & butchery by a zionist state

Champion_Usmani

Champion_Usmani

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 10, 2018
3,925
0
4,814
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A must read thread...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1393606989092171777

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1393606991583531008

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1393606999879954434

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1393607009405227011

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1393607021182791694

https://twitter.com/tequieremos/status/1393607023598743556?s=20
How did Israel become a country?

www.youtube.com

How did Israel become a country?

US President Trump has announced plans to recognise #Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the American embassy there from #TelAviv. Will this be the end of...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. By Ilan Pappe

www.youtube.com

The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. By Ilan Pappe

This is a unique opportunity to hear the renowned historian and author, Ilan Pappe speak about his book "The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine" where he lays out...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
below book by Ilan Pappé is a must read....

The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine

www.pdfdrive.com

The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine by Ilan Pappe - PDF Drive

Since the Holocaust, it has been almost impossible to hide large-scale crimes against humanity. In our communicative world, few modern catastrophes are concealed from the public eye. And yet, Ilan Pappe unveils, one such crime has been erased from the global public memory: the ethnic cleansing of th
www.pdfdrive.com www.pdfdrive.com

Ilan Pappé is an expatriate Israeli historian and socialist activist. He is a professor with the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom, director of the university's European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom