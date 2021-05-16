Nakba day, How Israel snatched the land from Palestine, Story of a crime, deceit & butchery by a zionist state

Champion_Usmani
A must read thread...
https://twitter.com/tequieremos/status/1393607023598743556?s=20
How did Israel become a country?
The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. By Ilan Pappe
below book by Ilan Pappé is a must read....
The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine
Ilan Pappé is an expatriate Israeli historian and socialist activist. He is a professor with the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom, director of the university's European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies.
How did Israel become a country?
US President Trump has announced plans to recognise #Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the American embassy there from #TelAviv. Will this be the end of...
www.youtube.com
This is a unique opportunity to hear the renowned historian and author, Ilan Pappe speak about his book "The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine" where he lays out...
www.youtube.com
The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine by Ilan Pappe - PDF Drive
Since the Holocaust, it has been almost impossible to hide large-scale crimes against humanity. In our communicative world, few modern catastrophes are concealed from the public eye. And yet, Ilan Pappe unveils, one such crime has been erased from the global public memory: the ethnic cleansing of th
www.pdfdrive.com
