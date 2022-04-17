What's new

Najam Sethi's Warning

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515573883176472581

Najam Sethi's just laying it out for "SOMEONE" on what to do.

Since its clear that the "SOMEONE" is greatly influenced by his opinions as the events of last month have shown.

Also looks like that "SOMEONE" or a couple of "SOMEONES" are fans of Dar-economics. Since figures like Export growth and Large Scale Manufacturing don't matter. What really matters is that dollar neeche ana chye as mentioned in a recent press conference.
 
Winchester said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515573883176472581

Najam Sethi's just laying it out for "SOMEONE" on what to do.

Since its clear that the "SOMEONE" is greatly influenced by his opinions as the events of last month have shown.

Also looks like that "SOMEONE" or a couple of "SOMEONES" are fans of Dar-economics. Since figures like Export growth and Large Scale Manufacturing don't matter. What really matters is that dollar neeche ana chye as mentioned in a recent press conference.
the guy is old hag.. he will die soon..old age death escapes no one.

who cares.
 
PradoTLC said:
the guy is old hag.. he will die soon..old age death escapes no one.

who cares.
I don't, you don't but SOMEONE does. He has been spot on with his political predictions.

These days he is close to the powers that matter.

How has that come to pass is another story but that is a reality.
 
Winchester said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515573883176472581

Najam Sethi's just laying it out for "SOMEONE" on what to do.

Since its clear that the "SOMEONE" is greatly influenced by his opinions as the events of last month have shown.

Also looks like that "SOMEONE" or a couple of "SOMEONES" are fans of Dar-economics. Since figures like Export growth and Large Scale Manufacturing don't matter. What really matters is that dollar neeche ana chye as mentioned in a recent press conference.
Those someones are still not realising the magnitude of the mistake they've made. Pakistan will continue destabilising for someone's gross miscalculation.
 
Winchester said:
I don't, you don't but SOMEONE does. He has been spot on with his political predictions.

These days he is close to the powers that matter.

How has that come to pass is another story but that is a reality.
You are right, but, keep in mind that he is not the only one. Their is a whole bunch of scoundrels, rascals and traitors, who are advising General Bajwa & Co., on how to corner and silence IK. His this advice pertains to a meeting, which is taking place between this scum Bajwa and ex-servicemen, today, in Lahore.
 

