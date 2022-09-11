What's new

Najam Sethi views on current situation

Here's a recent video.

Some comments:

1- There were quite a few members here, I won't name names, who said that Imran Khan ko fauj nay nhn nikala, it was just politics and he got outdone by Zardari or whoever. Please watch the video and see for yourself what a PML tout is now openly saying.

2- Najam Sethi is himself now bringing out the divisions within the military structure out in the open. He is laying it bare for all to see, what some have been saying even on this forum since a few weeks. Ab nhn ho raha agla COAS compromise? Ab nhn ho raha woh ganda? Yeh koi PTI wala hota ab tak aik aur parcha lag chuka hota.

3- What the heck level playing field does N need now? They are picking up people left right and center, they have an effective media ban, they have absolute authority right now to do what they please, and are in the federal government. Aur kia level playing field chahiay short of stuffing ballot papers?

The level playing field he is referring to is the demand of N from the establishment that let NS and Ishaq Dar come back. Establishment agreed to it, but then backed off (a few months back)...and are still right now not too keen on the idea, with the reason that pehle hi bari besti ho chuki hai, we can't afford any more. There are clear splits within on this issue as well.

Anyways, enjoy the video:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568898655158951939

@AgNoStiC MuSliM , @akramishaqkhan
 
So now you want to believe in what he says, but not all the times before about other topics? Confirmation bias at its finest, dare I observe? :D
The difference is that Sethi saab to apnay ghar kai banday hain. If lets say a journalist close to PTI reveals something about IK etc, then it definitely will carry a lot of weight. Same way Sohail Warriach revealed details of his meeting with NS - despite knowing fully well he is aligned with PMLN I would trust those things said about NS (although NS then stated those were untrue). But then if same NS and SW write an article with no concrete evidences that Imran Khan embezzled money via selling watches … I mean its upto you to buy it, but those words for me are as good as uttered by Maryam Aurangzeb.
 
The difference is that Sethi saab to apnay ghar kai banday hain. If lets say a journalist close to PTI reveals something about IK etc, then it definitely will carry a lot of weight. Same way Sohail Warriach revealed details of his meeting with NS - despite knowing fully well he is aligned with PMLN I would trust those things said about NS (although NS then stated those were untrue). But then if same NS and SW write an article with no concrete evidences that Imran Khan embezzled money via selling watches … I mean its upto you to buy it, but those words for me are as good as uttered by Maryam Aurangzeb.
Establishment agreed to it, but then backed off (a few months back)...and are still right now not too keen on the idea, with the reason that pehle hi bari besti ho chuki hai, we can't afford any more. There are clear splits within on this issue as well.
Establishment never decides based on how their reputation is going to look with regards to an issue.. they just do what they feel is the right choice..do u really believe they had no idea they would be egged left and right once Imran gets removed by ncv.
Reputation can be fixed later. But the time to do something may never come back.
 
do u really believe they had no idea they would be egged left and right once Imran gets removed by ncv.
I have been told so by someone you can maybe call the establishment!

Everyone from the military to N to PPP thought that IK is a spent force and log isay anday marain gay once he goes out.
 
I have been told so by someone you can maybe call the establishment!

Everyone from the military to N to PPP thought that IK is a spent force and log isay anday marain gay once he goes out.
At least they admit that their was a conspiracy to get him out and continue the engineering of a slave nation....
 
I have been told so by someone you can maybe call the establishment!

Everyone from the military to N to PPP thought that IK is a spent force and log isay anday marain gay once he goes out.
I concur, Someone insider told me back in May that, plan is to remove and than make IK history by Bajwa. He (insider) seems to be dedicated foot soldiers carrying out the mission. Now even he admit that Bajwa and establishment as a whole miscalculated the public response.

Nonetheless, There is a delay and modification (idk them) to the plan but Bajwa will follow through what was initially planned because he has given his word and is on the hooked by foreign friends.
 
IK was never the ultimate good leader, people are not upset because they booted IK out, People are upset that America has bought the entire Political elites, Judges and entire top level Military leadership, we know Politicians are sellouts and will sold to highest bidder, we know judges care about everything but justice, but Army ? they are suppose to be the protectors and Mard-e-Muhajids right ? can't believe we have cowards wearing uniforms and think they are brave when in reality they are like every other criminal and thug, they are tough only to a weaker person but when they are face to face with a equal power, as a Legend once say inki " Kapen tangne lagti hai ".
 

