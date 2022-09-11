Najam Sethi views on current situation

Here's a recent video.Some comments:1- There were quite a few members here, I won't name names, who said that Imran Khan ko fauj nay nhn nikala, it was just politics and he got outdone by Zardari or whoever. Please watch the video and see for yourself what a PML tout is now openly saying.2- Najam Sethi is himself now bringing out the divisions within the military structure out in the open. He is laying it bare for all to see, what some have been saying even on this forum since a few weeks. Ab nhn ho raha agla COAS compromise? Ab nhn ho raha woh ganda? Yeh koi PTI wala hota ab tak aik aur parcha lag chuka hota.3- What the heck level playing field does N need now? They are picking up people left right and center, they have an effective media ban, they have absolute authority right now to do what they please, and are in the federal government. Aur kia level playing field chahiay short of stuffing ballot papers?The level playing field he is referring to is the demand of N from the establishment that let NS and Ishaq Dar come back. Establishment agreed to it, but then backed off (a few months back)...and are still right now not too keen on the idea, with the reason that pehle hi bari besti ho chuki hai, we can't afford any more. There are clear splits within on this issue as well.Anyways, enjoy the video: