Naimatullah Shah Wali's predictions...

...are FAKE???🤔😳


I am posting this on the strategic & foreign affairs forum because these fake predictions have effectively infected the minds of many opinion makers even the well known ones like orya maqbool jan and dr shahid masoo
d. it is high time that we wake up and decide our own destiny instead of letting the corrupt including those that are supposedly "religious" but in fact are aligned with the west ruin everything while we remain sitting on our thumbs waiting for some afghan war lord or some warrior clan to descend down from the mountains to help us...
 
