Nagorno-Karabakh conflict drone collapses in NW Iran Tabriz, Oct 20, IRNA – A drone from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict collapsed in Khoda Afarin town, East Azarbaijan Province, northwestern Iran on Tuesday, Khoda Afarin governor said.

Speaking to IRNA, Ali Amiri said the accident happened in Gara Goch village, Minjavan District.He added that the collapse has brought about no casualties.Military experts are investigating for the drone ownership and the place from which it has taken off.In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have so far been unsuccessful.