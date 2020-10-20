What's new

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict drone collapses in NW Iran

Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

FULL MEMBER
Jan 28, 2020
803
0
2,016
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
en.irna.ir

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict drone collapses in NW Iran

Tabriz, Oct 20, IRNA – A drone from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict collapsed in Khoda Afarin town, East Azarbaijan Province, northwestern Iran on Tuesday, Khoda Afarin governor said.
en.irna.ir en.irna.ir

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict drone collapses in NW Iran




Speaking to IRNA, Ali Amiri said the accident happened in Gara Goch village, Minjavan District.

He added that the collapse has brought about no casualties.

Military experts are investigating for the drone ownership and the place from which it has taken off.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have so far been unsuccessful.


Jamming ?
 
H

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
23,160
13
22,560
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Dariush the Great said:
en.irna.ir

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict drone collapses in NW Iran

Tabriz, Oct 20, IRNA – A drone from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict collapsed in Khoda Afarin town, East Azarbaijan Province, northwestern Iran on Tuesday, Khoda Afarin governor said.
en.irna.ir en.irna.ir

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict drone collapses in NW Iran




Speaking to IRNA, Ali Amiri said the accident happened in Gara Goch village, Minjavan District.

He added that the collapse has brought about no casualties.

Military experts are investigating for the drone ownership and the place from which it has taken off.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have so far been unsuccessful.


Jamming ?
Click to expand...
Wonder why Iranian drone technology is advance. All around the world drones falling inside Iran ... lolzz . Is it Russian or Isreali drone ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top