Exclusive | 'Nagas Will Never Join Indian Union Nor Accept India's Constitution': NSCN (I-M) Chief In an interview to The Wire, Thuingaleng Muivah added that there could be no compromise on the NSCN (I-M)'s insistence on a Naga flag and Naga constitution.

New Delhi: In an interview that is likely to upset and even annoy the government at the Centre and which starkly reveals the sharp differences that are still separating the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) from the Indian government, the general secretary of the NSCN (I-M) has repeatedly and forcefully said that the Nagas will never be part of the Indian Union nor will they accept India’s constitution.